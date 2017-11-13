PSL franchises pick players for next season

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

All six franchises of Pakistan Super League completed their team line-up on Sunday after picking players in six different categories to complete the squad of 20. Lahore could pick only 19 after they exhausted the limit of pay-scale.

All the teams entered the drafts for third edition with squad of 9 retained players and picked 7 more. One each in Platinum, Diamond and Gold category and two each from silver and emerging players’ categories.

Sunday’s draft started with Lahore Qalandars making the first pick in Platinum category by opting for Australia’s most sought after T20 player Chris Lynn.

The Qalandars franchise later picked Mustafiz ur Rehman of Bangladesh in Diamond and Bilal Asif in Gold category.

Lahore picked left-arm spinner Raza Hassan and all-rounder Sohail Akhtar in silver category while Shaheen Afridi and Ghulam Mudassar were picked in category of emerging players.

In Supplementary category, Lahore Qalandars picked Sri Lanka’s Angelo Matthews, New Zealand’s Mitchell McClenaghan and Gulraiz Sadaf to complete their squad.

South Africa’s JP Duminy was picked from platinum category by Islamabad United. The franchise also picked Luke Ronchi in Diamond and Fahim Ashraf in Gold category.

Sam Billings and Zafar Gohar were picked by Islamabad United in Silver categories while dashing batsman Sahibzada Farhan and all-rounder Hussain Talat were Islamabad’s emerging category picks.

Saad Ali and Ramiz Raja Jr were picked by the Gladiators in Silver category while in emerging players’ category, Sarfraz-led gladiators opted for Saud Shakil and Hasaan Khan.

LAHORE QALANDARS

Brendon McCullum, Umar Akmal, Sunil Narine, Fakhar Zaman, Yasir Shah, Sohail Khan, Cameron Delport, Aamir Yamin, Bilawal Bhatti, Chris Lynn, Mustafiz ur Rehman, Bilal Asif, Raza Hassan, Sohail Akhtar, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Ghulam Mudassar, Angelo Matthews, Mitchell McClenaghan and Gulraiz Sadaf.

PESHAWAR ZALMI

Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz, Kamran Akmal, Shakib Al Hassan, Darren Sammy, Hasan Ali, Haris Soahil, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Asghar, Dwayne Bravo, Tamim Iqbal, Hammad Azam, Saad Nasim, Taimoor Sultan, Sameen Gul, Ibtisam Sheikh, Andre Fletcher, Evin Lewis, Khalid Usman and Mohammad Arif.

QUETTA GLADIATORS

Sarfraz Ahmed, Kevin Pietersen, Rilee Rossouw, Asad Shafiq, Mahmoodullah, Anwar Ali, Mir Hamza, Umar Amin, Shane Watson, Carlos Braithwaite, Rahat Ali, Ramiz Raja Jnr, Saad Ali, Saud Shakil, Hasaan Khan, Jason Roy, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Azam Khan and Faraz Ahmed.

MULTAN SULTANS

Shoaib Malik, Keiron Pollard, Kumar Sangakkara, Sohail Tanvir, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Irfan, Kashif Bhatti, Irfan Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Imran Tahir, Darren Bravo, Ahmad Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Nicolas Pooran, Abdullah Shafiq, Saif Badar, Hardus Viljoen, Umar Gul, Umar Saddiq and Ross Whitely.

KARACHI KINGS

Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Aamir, Imad Wasim, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Ravi Bopara, Usman Shinwari, Usama Mir, Khurram Manzoor, Colin Ingram, Mitchell Johnson, Luke Wright, David Wiesee, Tabish Khan, Mohammad Irfan, Hasan Mohsin, Colin Munro, Eoin Morgan and Saifullah Bangash.

ISLAMABAD UNITED

Misbah ul Haq, Andre Russell, Samuel Badree, Mohammad Sami, Rumman Raees, Shadab Khan, Ifikhar Ahmed, Ammad Butt, Asif Ali, JP Duminy, Luke Ronchi, Fahim Ashraf, Sam Billings, Zafar Gohar, Sahibzada Farhan, Hussain Talat, Alex Hales, David Willey, Muhammad Hassan and Muhammad Husnain.

Will bring cricket home’

As the ceremony was underway in Lahore, Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Najam Sethi congratulated Multan Sultans for becoming the sixth team in the PSL. Sethi said it is a matter of pride that the drafting of the third PSL edition is taking place today.

“This is the league that will bring cricket back home,” said Sethi, adding that the lineup of players this time around is better than ever before. The PCB chief also said that they are trying their best that PSL matches are also held in Karachi this year, along with Lahore and the UAE.