PSL final revives glory of Karachi: Sherry Rehman

KARACHI : The Opposition Leader in Senate Sherry Rehman said that holding PSL final in Karachi has once again revived the glory of the city of lights.

Talking to media today, the PPP leader said that entire nation is waiting for the PSL final as return of cricket to such level is a great sign for the country.

To a query as to which team she is supporting, she said that all of them are here to support return of cricket in Karachi. “Islamabad is my second home and owes my support but I am supporting the Peshawar team as they also have the right to be supported,” he said.

Speaking about political activity, she said that 2018 is the year of elections and every political party would be presenting its manifesto. “The PPP will ensure that the democratic transition would take place smoothly in this year,” she said.

Orignally published by INP