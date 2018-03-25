PSL final brings more lights to City of Lights: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI :Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Sundaythat the terrorism, imposed on the Pakistani nation, was on the way out. “PSL Final brings more lights to ‘City of Lights’. Thanks to PCB, foreign players, government administration, security apparatus and the resilient Pakistanis,” he said in a tweet ahead of the Pakistan Super League final between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi, taking place at National Stadium Karachi. “Terrorism imposed on us is on the way out; we are on the way to our rightful destination of enduring peace and stability, IA (Insha’a Allah),” he added.

Orignally published by APP