Pakistani Cricket fans are eagerly looking forward to PSL Edition-3 to begin in Dubai. The final of the tournament will be played in Karachi. February 22nd will set the ball rolling. The tickets are on sale for the event.

The publicity of Karachi Kings’ team has left other 5 teams behind and neglected. Imad Waseem will lead Kings along with strong batting line up. I think it is demoralizing and discouraging for other teams ignored in such a fashion. PSL Management should provide level playing field to all teams.

All of them have star power and can win the Cup or the trophy. I am sure all the teams and players will give their best performance. We will get to watch the great players like Shahid Afridi, Ravi Bopara, Eoin Morgan and others. I wish all the success to the teams. I will be rooting for Islamabad United team.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

