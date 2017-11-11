PSL draft players list: 501 players up for selection

Lahore

A total of 501 foreign and local cricketers will be available for selection at the HBL Pakistan Super League Player Draft 2017, scheduled to take place here on November 12.

Teams have already retained nine players each and will go into the HBL PSL Player Draft 2017 to pick one Platinum, one Diamond, one Gold, two Silver and two Emerging players each in order to complete their squads of 16, said a spokesman of the Pakistan cricket Board on Friday.

“Teams may also pick up to four players in the Supplementary rounds”, he said adding each team will have a salary cap of $ 1.2 million for a squad of 20 players”. The spokesman said top names such as Chris Lynn, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, Carlos Brathwaite, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Jimmy Neesham, Angelo Mathews, Mustafizur Rahman, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mitchell Johnson, Colin Munro, Luke Ronchi, Adil Rashid, Wayne Parnell, Thisara Perera and Colin Ingram will be up for selection at the Draft.

Promising cricketers from the Pakistan U-19 set-up and top performers of the recently concluded U-19 Pentangular Cup have been added to the Emerging roster, he said.

The players up for selection at this year’s HBL PSL Player Draft are divided into five primary categories.

“Starting this year, teams may also nominate Talent Hunt Discovery picks. These nominations comprise of players unearthed during talent hunt programs who do not qualify as Emerging players”, he added.

HBL Pakistan Super League returns to action in February 2018.—APP