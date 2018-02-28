PSL: Chinese cricketers to join Peshawar Zalmi squad

Sharjah

Two Chinese cricketers are set to join the Peshawar Zalmi squad on Thursday for the tenth fixture of the Pakistan Super League 2018 in Sharjah.

Jian Li and Yufie Zhang were recruited by the Zalmi in an effort to promote cricket in China, the team’s China representative, Amir Suhail Afridi told APP on Tuesday.

“We will provide them a platform to recognise their talent and motivate them to achieve international recognition,” he said, adding that the Chinese cricketers would join the Zalmi camp at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The team is set to play a match against the Quetta Gladiators in Sharjah on Thursday. The Zalmi, the defending champions, have won only one of their three matches and are placed at the fourth spot among the six PSL teams. The Gladiators have won one match and lost another, placing third so far. The House of Zalmi had organised a Global Zalmi League in Feburary – a fan-based league of cricket enthusiasts with representative Zalmi clubs in over 16 countries around the world.

China Zalmi was represented by cricketers from China, a majority of whom were selected from the Pakistani Community Keqiao. Participating teams were divided into four groups and China Zalmi remained unbeaten in its three league matches before the quarter-final and final, and went onto win the title.

Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi not only awarded the winning team $10,000 but also allowed two of its players to participate in a practice session with senior team members.

He expressed confidence that the China Zalmi win in the Global Zalmi League would help promote cricket among the Chinese youth.—Agencies