PSL – A lavish lie

The Islamic Republic of Pakistan – a country labelled as a Third World country in terms of its socio-economic status – has been awarded with a very valuable asset namely Pakistan Super League according to Najam Sethi, Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board. Is it really an asset? Or a waste of money that can be used for more pressing problems in the country. With 21% of its population below the poverty line, a declining literacy rate and thousands of people unemployed does Pakistan really need this lavish cricket league? I would urge the government and the concerned officials to kindly acknowledge that even though Pakistan Super League has been a great source of entertainment for the country it is certainly not the need of the moment, there are several ways the extensive amount of money spent here can be used for more serious matters that require our immediate attention.

NIHA KHAN

Karachi

