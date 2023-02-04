Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8 will reportedly feature an entirely new designed trophy which will be unveiled in Lahore on February 9th.

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) acting head Najam Sethi will uncover the PSL 8 trophy at Shalimar Garden Lahore with all six captains of the franchises expected to attend the event.

The details of the events were provided by a PCB spokesperson to a private news outlet.

“Yes, the newly designed trophy will be presented to the winners of the eighth edition. The one that was used and presented to winners of the last seven editions will no longer be there” the spokesperson said.

The redesign was reportedly necessary not only for the aesthetic purpose but to showcase Pakistan’s cricketing heritage and history in a more prominent way which PCB feels the current trophy lacks.

After a delayed and more subdued road to PSL season 8, things are starting to fall into place.

With the shakeup in the PCB hierarchy, the unhurried buildup was expected.

The draft process has been completed, the squads have been compiled and the schedule for the tournament has already been announced as Pakistan’s premier franchise tournament gets set to kick off on February 13th.

Last year’s finalists, Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will contest the opening contest.