Pakistan’s world-famous trio of Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi will be among the people making bank at this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8 after making the list of the tournament’s top earners.

Players in PSL are paid according to a pre-determined scale with several categories on offer as the franchises continue to veto the auction model which will cast more light on each player’s value for their side.

The Platinum category, PSL’s highest grade, is reserved for the best of the best with players selected in this category earning up to $170,000.

All six teams have finalised their Platinum picks with Alex Halex, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Imran Tahir, Matthew Wade, Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Sam Billings, David Miller, Josh Little, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Rovman Powell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah and Wanindu Hasaranga all making the cut.

The caveat here is that only the players who are available for the entirety of the tournament are paid the amount in full which rules out several players from earning to the full extent due to their international commitments.

A supplementary draft was needed to overcome their loss.

Top earners in PSL 8 will be:

After all the bells and whistles added to the contracts, the list narrows down to just the names of Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tymal Mills, and Sam Billings who will be taking home the full purse for their efforts.

PSL 8 will take place from February 13th to March 19th.