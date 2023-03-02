Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8 table saw another potentially seismic shift after Peshawar Zalmi defeated Karachi Kings at Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Their 24-run win knocks Karachi out of the final playoff spot and installs them as favourites to make the next round ahead of Kings who have just three games left this season.

PSL 8 points table after Zalmi beat Kings:

Teams M W L N/R PT NRR 1. Lahore Qalandars 5 4 1 0 8 1.470 2. Multan Sultans 6 4 2 0 8 0.844 3. Islamabad United 5 3 2 0 6 -0.334 4. Peshawar Zalmi 6 3 3 0 6 -0.896 5. Karachi Kings 7 2 5 0 4 0.565 6. Quetta Gladiators 5 1 4 0 2 -1.977

Glossary

M: The number of matches played.

W: The number of matches won.

L: The number of matches lost.

T: The number of matches tied.

N/R: The number of matches abandoned.

PT: Number of points awarded.

NRR: Net Run Rate

Points are awarded to teams based on their results in the league’s matches. In the group stage of the PSL, teams are awarded two points for a win and one point for a no-result or tie

The PSL 8 action will continue tonight with Lahore Qalandars taking on Quetta Gladiators.