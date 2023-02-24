Islamabad United easily defeated Peshawar Zalmi at National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi to make a significant leap in the points table of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8.
Their 6-wicket win takes them second on the table behind Multan Sultans.
PSL 8 table after United beat Zalmi:
|Teams
|M
|W
|L
|N/R
|PT
|NRR
|1. Multan Sultans
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|1.722
|2. Islamabad United
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|0.284
|3. Lahore Qalandars
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|-0.050
|4. Peshawar Zalmi
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|-1.137
|5. Karachi Kings
|5
|1
|4
|0
|2
|0.364
|6. Quetta Gladiators
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|-1.635
Glossary
- M: The number of matches played.
- W: The number of matches won.
- L: The number of matches lost.
- T: The number of matches tied.
- N/R: The number of matches abandoned.
- PT: Number of points awarded.
- NRR: Net Run Rate
- Points are awarded to teams based on their results in the league’s matches. In the group stage of the PSL, teams are awarded two points for a win and one point for a no-result or tie
PSL 8 will continue tonight with United once again in action against Quetta Gladiators.