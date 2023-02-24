Islamabad United easily defeated Peshawar Zalmi at National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi to make a significant leap in the points table of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8.

Their 6-wicket win takes them second on the table behind Multan Sultans.

PSL 8 table after United beat Zalmi:

Teams M W L N/R PT NRR 1. Multan Sultans 5 4 1 0 8 1.722 2. Islamabad United 3 2 1 0 4 0.284 3. Lahore Qalandars 3 2 1 0 4 -0.050 4. Peshawar Zalmi 4 2 2 0 4 -1.137 5. Karachi Kings 5 1 4 0 2 0.364 6. Quetta Gladiators 4 1 3 0 2 -1.635

Glossary

M: The number of matches played.

W: The number of matches won.

L: The number of matches lost.

T: The number of matches tied.

N/R: The number of matches abandoned.

PT: Number of points awarded.

NRR: Net Run Rate

Points are awarded to teams based on their results in the league’s matches. In the group stage of the PSL, teams are awarded two points for a win and one point for a no-result or tie

PSL 8 will continue tonight with United once again in action against Quetta Gladiators.