Islamabad United easily defeated Peshawar Zalmi at National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi to make a significant leap in the points table of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8.

Their 6-wicket win takes them second on the table behind Multan Sultans.

PSL 8 table after United beat Zalmi:

TeamsMWLN/RPTNRR
1. Multan Sultans54108 1.722
2. Islamabad United32104 0.284
3. Lahore Qalandars32104-0.050
4. Peshawar Zalmi42204-1.137
5. Karachi Kings51402 0.364
6. Quetta Gladiators41302-1.635

Glossary

  • M: The number of matches played.
  • W: The number of matches won.
  • L: The number of matches lost.
  • T: The number of matches tied.
  • N/R: The number of matches abandoned.
  • PT: Number of points awarded.
  • NRR: Net Run Rate
  • Points are awarded to teams based on their results in the league’s matches. In the group stage of the PSL, teams are awarded two points for a win and one point for a no-result or tie

PSL 8 will continue tonight with United once again in action against Quetta Gladiators.

