Multan Sultans consolidated their top spot in the points table of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8 after a sensational win over Karachi Kings at home.
Their 3-run win also takes Kings to the brink of elimination already after Imad Wasim’s side dropped their 4th game of the season out of 5.
Kings will get a chance at revenge in the reverse fixture in Karachi on February 26th.
PSL 8 table after Sultans beat Kings:
|Teams
|M
|W
|L
|N/R
|PT
|NRR
|1. Multan Sultans
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|1.722
|2. Lahore Qalandars
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|-0.050
|3. Peshawar Zalmi
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|-0.632
|4. Karachi Kings
|5
|1
|4
|0
|2
|0.364
|5. Islamabad United
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-0.832
|6. Quetta Gladiators
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|-1.635
Glossary
- M: The number of matches played.
- W: The number of matches won.
- L: The number of matches lost.
- T: The number of matches tied.
- N/R: The number of matches abandoned.
- PT: Number of points awarded.
- NRR: Net Run Rate
- Points are awarded to teams based on their results in the league’s matches. In the group stage of the PSL, teams are awarded two points for a win and one point for a no-result or tie
PSL 8 will continue tonight with Peshawar Zalmi in action against Islamabad United.