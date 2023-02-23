Multan Sultans consolidated their top spot in the points table of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8 after a sensational win over Karachi Kings at home.

Their 3-run win also takes Kings to the brink of elimination already after Imad Wasim’s side dropped their 4th game of the season out of 5.

Kings will get a chance at revenge in the reverse fixture in Karachi on February 26th.

PSL 8 table after Sultans beat Kings:

TeamsMWLN/RPTNRR
1. Multan Sultans541081.722
2. Lahore Qalandars32104-0.050
3. Peshawar Zalmi32104-0.632
4. Karachi Kings514020.364
5. Islamabad United21102-0.832
6. Quetta Gladiators41302-1.635

Glossary

  • M: The number of matches played.
  • W: The number of matches won.
  • L: The number of matches lost.
  • T: The number of matches tied.
  • N/R: The number of matches abandoned.
  • PT: Number of points awarded.
  • NRR: Net Run Rate
  • Points are awarded to teams based on their results in the league’s matches. In the group stage of the PSL, teams are awarded two points for a win and one point for a no-result or tie

PSL 8 will continue tonight with Peshawar Zalmi in action against Islamabad United.

