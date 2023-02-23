Multan Sultans consolidated their top spot in the points table of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8 after a sensational win over Karachi Kings at home.

Their 3-run win also takes Kings to the brink of elimination already after Imad Wasim’s side dropped their 4th game of the season out of 5.

Kings will get a chance at revenge in the reverse fixture in Karachi on February 26th.

PSL 8 table after Sultans beat Kings:

Teams M W L N/R PT NRR 1. Multan Sultans 5 4 1 0 8 1.722 2. Lahore Qalandars 3 2 1 0 4 -0.050 3. Peshawar Zalmi 3 2 1 0 4 -0.632 4. Karachi Kings 5 1 4 0 2 0.364 5. Islamabad United 2 1 1 0 2 -0.832 6. Quetta Gladiators 4 1 3 0 2 -1.635

Glossary

M: The number of matches played.

W: The number of matches won.

L: The number of matches lost.

T: The number of matches tied.

N/R: The number of matches abandoned.

PT: Number of points awarded.

NRR: Net Run Rate

Points are awarded to teams based on their results in the league’s matches. In the group stage of the PSL, teams are awarded two points for a win and one point for a no-result or tie

PSL 8 will continue tonight with Peshawar Zalmi in action against Islamabad United.