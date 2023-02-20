Karachi Kings finally registered their first points of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8 against Lahore Qalandars to make a huge leap in the points table.

Their 67-run win at the National Bank Cricket Arena boosted their net run rate so much that they now occupy second place behind Multan Sultans.

However, the Karachi outfit has also played 4 games which is twice as many as some other teams.

PSL 8 table after Kings beat Qalandars:

Teams M W L N/R PT NRR 1. Multan Sultans 4 3 1 0 6 2..107 2. Karachi Kings 4 1 1 0 2 0.499 3. Islamabad United 2 1 1 0 2 -0.832 4. Quetta Gladiators 2 1 1 0 2 -1.199 5. Peshawar Zalmi 2 1 1 0 2 -1.350 6. Lahore Qalandars 2 1 1 0 2 -1.650

Glossary

M: The number of matches played.

W: The number of matches won.

L: The number of matches lost.

T: The number of matches tied.

N/R: The number of matches abandoned.

PT: Number of points awarded.

NRR: Net Run Rate

Points are awarded to teams based on their results in the league’s matches. In the group stage of the PSL, teams are awarded two points for a win and one point for a no-result or tie

Things, however, are about to get much tougher for the Kings as they will face Multan Sultans in two consecutive matches which could be crucial to their chances of progressing into the latter stages of the PSL 8.

PSL 8 will continue tonight with Peshawar Zalmi set to take on Quetta Gladiators.