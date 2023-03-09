Quetta Gladiators continued their late charge towards the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8 playoffs with a win over Peshawar Zalmi to move to 5th on the points table.

Their dreams of breaking their PSL playoffs drought seemed to be over when Zalmi posted a mammoth 240/2 on the board while batting first at Pindi Cricket Stadium before Jason Roy’s 145* guided them home with 10 balls to spare.

The Gladiators must now beat Multan in their last game to keep their slim chance of making the final four alive.

The latest PSL 8 table after Gladiators beat Zalmi:

Teams M W L N/R PT NRR 1. Lahore Qalandars 8 6 2 0 12 0.938 2. Islamabad United 8 6 2 0 12 -0.036 3. Multan Sultans 8 4 4 0 8 0.473 4. Peshawar Zalmi 8 4 4 0 8 -0.580 5. Quetta Gladiators 9 3 6 0 6 -1.120 6. Karachi Kings 9 2 7 0 4 0.358

Glossary

M: The number of matches played.

W: The number of matches won.

L: The number of matches lost.

T: The number of matches tied.

N/R: The number of matches abandoned.

PT: Number of points awarded.

NRR: Net Run Rate

Points are awarded to teams based on their results in the league’s matches. In the group stage of the PSL, teams are awarded two points for a win and one point for a no-result or tie

PSL 8 will continue tonight with Islamabad United taking on Lahore Qalandars in a top of the table clash.