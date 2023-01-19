The date of the hotly anticipated schedule of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8 has been revealed ahead of the commencement of the tournament.

According to media sources, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will reveal the complete schedule tomorrow (January 20th). The final schedule has reportedly been compiled already with the final consultations between the teams and the board set to take place today.

A tentative schedule has already been released earlier.

PCB has also reportedly shelved plans of hosting PSL 8 matches in Quetta with Lahore, Multan, Karachi and Rawalpindi set to be the only four venues that will host games this year.

Quetta will get to witness an exhibition match between the Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi.

No developments have been announced on whether Middlesex will play any part during the warmup phase of PSL 8 which was making rounds in the media earlier.

PCB, however, has nixed the idea of holding the Women’s domestic league concurrently with PSL 8. It will now be a separate tournament later this year.

No other surprises are expected on the date that the PSL 8 schedule is announced.

The tournament will run from February 13 to March 19th as earlier predicted.

Teams for the event have already been finalised as the draft process was completed in December.

The delay in the announcement of the details of Pakistan’s premier cricketing tournament is unusual but expected under the current circumstances. PCB has been going through radical changes in its structure in recent months which has caused delays in almost every facet of the board’s workings.

Steadily, PCB continues to move in a positive direction.