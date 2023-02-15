Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8 delivered another classic as Peshawar Zalmi defeated Karachi Kings by two runs to move up the league’s points table.

Here is how things stand after two matches into the new season.

PSL 8 Points Table after Zalmi beat Kings:

Teams M W L N/R PT NRR 1. Peshawar Zalmi 1 1 0 0 2 0.100 2. Lahore Qalandars 1 1 0 0 2 0.050 3. Multan Sultans 1 0 1 0 0 -0.100 4. Karachi Kings 1 0 1 0 0 -0.050 5. Islamabad United 0 0 0 0 0 0 6. Quetta Gladiators 0 0 0 0 0 0

Glossary

M: The number of matches played.

W: The number of matches won.

L: The number of matches lost.

T: The number of matches tied.

N/R: The number of matches abandoned.

PT: Number of points awarded.

NRR: Net Run Rate

Points are awarded to teams based on their results in the league’s matches. In the group stage of the PSL, teams are awarded two points for a win and one point for a no-result or tie.

Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators are yet to make their bow in the new season.

Gladiators, the 2019 champions, will open their account tonight against Multan Sultans at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

United, meanwhile, will have to wait until tomorrow February (16th) for their opening match against the Karachi Kings.

PSL 8 has started with a bang with both the games decided by very minute margins. If things stay this way, PSL 8 promises to be the best version of the competition yet.