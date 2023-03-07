Quetta Gladiators tied Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8 points table after registering their second win of the tournament at Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Their 4-wicket win miraculously keeps them alive in the hunt for PSL 8 playoffs by the barest of margins.

The Gladiators have beaten the Kings twice this season for their only wins in this tournament.

Karachi, meanwhile, is almost certain to finish outside the top 4 after losing their seventh match of the 8th edition.

PSL 8 points table after Gladiators take down the Kings:

Teams M W L N/R PT NRR 1. Lahore Qalandars 7 6 1 0 12 1.321 2. Islamabad United 7 5 2 0 10 -0.093 3. Multan Sultans 7 4 3 0 8 0.568 4. Peshawar Zalmi 6 3 3 0 6 -0.896 5. Karachi Kings 9 2 7 0 4 0.358 6. Quetta Gladiators 8 2 6 0 4 -1.344

Glossary

M: The number of matches played.

W: The number of matches won.

L: The number of matches lost.

T: The number of matches tied.

N/R: The number of matches abandoned.

PT: Number of points awarded.

NRR: Net Run Rate

Points are awarded to teams based on their results in the league’s matches. In the group stage of the PSL, teams are awarded two points for a win and one point for a no-result or tie

PSL 8 will continue today with another doubleheader.

Peshawar Zalmi will take on Lahore Qalandars first up with Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans set to follow in the evening.