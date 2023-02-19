The full-throttle action of the Pakistan Super League season 8 will continue tonight with Karachi Kings set to take on the defending champions Lahore Qalandars.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the match.

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars head-to-head:

The Kings lead their head-to-head with 9 games to 6.

In fact, Karachi’s last win in the competition was against the Qalandars on February 18th 2022.

When and where will the game take place?

The match will be played at National Bank Cricket Arena at 7:00 PM (PKT).

This will be Karachi’s second game on the trot after hosting Quetta Gladiators last night.

Players to watch:

Shoaib Malik has been in great nick for the Kings and will once again be called to provide composure in the middle order while James Vince and Sharjeel Khan will need big scores as well to keep this side in the contest.

Mohammad Amir continues to impress with the ball and will again likely have to shoulder the bowling burden.

For Lahore, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf will be crucial with the ball while Sikandar Raza will look to provide the spark in both departments.

Fakhar Zaman and Mirza Tahir Baig will be crucial in the opening overs as well.

Form:

Karachi has endured another sub-par start to their PSL campaign with three straight losses to Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators. That coupled with their 9 losses from the previous season, does not raise much hope going forward.

Karachi cannot afford another loss if it stands any chance of progressing.

Qalandars, meanwhile, have only played one game this season where they managed to get the better of table-toppers Multan Sultans.

But with 9 wins in 14 games, going back to last season, they will be the favourites heading into tonight’s match.

Where to watch Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars?

Ten Sports, PTV Sports, and A Sports will broadcast the game live in Pakistan.

Live streaming is available on Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.