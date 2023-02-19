Islamabad United and Multan Sultans will kick off the first doubleheader of the Pakistan Super League season 8.

Pakistan Observer brings you all you need to know ahead of what promises to be an enticing contest.

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United head-to-head:

In one of the closest rivalries in PSL history, the Sultans are a smidge ahead of their opponents in overall head-to-head by 6 games to 5.

When and where will the game take place?

The match will be played at Multan Cricket Stadium at 2:00 PM (PKT)

Players to watch during Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United:

With the match taking place during the day, we could be in for another high-scoring contest so the batters from each side will be crucial to their chances.

For Multan, the onus will once again be on Mohammad Rizwan and Rilee Rossouw who have been on an absolute tear this tournament.

Ihsanullah will once again be tasked with leading their bowling attack.

For United, Colin Munro and Azam Khan will look to keep their rich vein of form going while Shadab Khan is another to look out for with both the ball and the bat.

Form:

Sultans lead the PSL 8 table with two wins out of three while United has won the only match they have played so far and sits second.

But Multan is on a three-match win streak against today’s opponent which can be a psychological edge.

Going back to last year’s competition, the hosts have lost just three games out of 15 and look to be well-suited for another run at the PSL trophy while United has won just 6 of its last 13.

Where to watch Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United?

Ten Sports, PTV Sports, and A Sports will broadcast the game live in Pakistan.

Live streaming is available on Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.