The thrilling action of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8 will continue tonight with Multan Sultans taking on Quetta Gladiators.

The match will be Sultans’ second of the season while Quetta will be making its bow in this year’s competition.

Pakistan Observer brings you all you need to know ahead of the game.

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators head-to-head:

In one of the closest rivalries in the PSL, the Sultans are marginally ahead of their opponents with 5 games to 4 courtesy of a three-match win streak.

Their last meeting came back on February 18th of last year where Multan won the contest by 117 runs.

Where and when will the game take place?

The game will be played at Multan Cricket Stadium. While the starting time is slated to be 6:00 PM (PKT), the match time may be changed to 8:00 PM as in the previous two games.

Players to watch:

As always Mohammad Rizwan will be the linchpin for Multan in their batting lineup while a possible return of Rilee Rossouw will also bolster their batting strength which faded during their opening-day loss.

As for the Gladiators Will Smeed and Jason Roy will look to give them a blazing start before Sarfaraz Ahmed and Mohammed Hafeez provide them control in the middle overs.

Wanindu Hasaranga could also make his bow for the Gladiators after causing Pakistani batters problems in last year’s Asia Cup while Iftikhar Ahmed will look to keep his imperious form going.

Where to watch Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators?

If you are not at the stadium to watch the game in person, the match will be aired live on Ten Sports, PTV Sports, and A Sports in Pakistan.

Live streaming is available on Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.

