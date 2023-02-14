Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi will open their Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8 accounts against each other tonight.

Pakistan Observer brings you all you need to know ahead of their all-important meeting.

Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi head-to-head record:

The Kings and Zalmi have faced each other 17 times over the years with Zalmi holding a sizeable head-to-head advantage with 12 games to 5.

Their last meeting was on February 13th 2022 during PSL 7 with Zalmi easily getting the better of Kings by 55 runs. Peshawar has also won 4 straight fixtures against tonight’s opposition.

Where and when will the match take place?

The two teams will collide at National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi’s home ground at 7:00 PM (PKT).

Players to watch:

All eyes will be on Babar Azam who was traded from Karachi Kings to Zalmi ahead of the draft process. The highest scorer in PSL history will likely play the anchor role once again while Bhanuka Rajapaksa could provide the aggressive spark for Zalmi.

Their last supplementary pick, Shakib Al Hassan, could also come into the starting XI as an all-rounder.

For Karachi Kings, Mohammad Amir will be under pressure to deliver after being constantly linked with a return to the national side. A strong PSL 8 will do wonders for his chances.

Tabraiz Shamsi and Karachi’s platinum pick Matthew Wade could also play a vital role for their side.

Where to watch Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi?

If you are not at the stadium to watch the game in person, the match will be aired live on Ten Sports, PTV Sports, and A Sports in Pakistan.

Live streaming is available on Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.

For all things PSL visit here. For more Karachi Kings visit here and for Peshawar Zalmi visit here.