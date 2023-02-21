Pakistan Super League season 8 will continue to steamroll towards business end tonight with Lahore Qalandars set to take on Quetta Gladiators in a fixture which could prove to be crucial for either side’s fate in the tournament.

Pakistan Observer brings you all the crucial details you need to know ahead of the game.

Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars head-to-head:

In one of the most even rivalries in PSL history, both Qalandars and Gladiators have gotten the better of each other on seven occasions.

They have also evenly split their last 4 fixtures 2-2.

When and where will the game take place?

National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi will host the game at 7:00 PM.

Players to watch:

Rashid Khan looks set to play his first game of the PSL 8 in place of the injured Liam Dawson and will likely be Lahore’s main threat with the ball.

Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf will also have to be on their A-game as Lahore has been hit or miss with the bat.

For Quetta, Mohammad Hasnain will have to shoulder the bowling burden once again after his stunning figures against Peshawar Zalmi last night.

Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy and Martin Guptill will also likely need to play crucial roles when scoring at accelerated comes into play.

Form:

Both Quetta and Lahore have won just a single game this season and currently occupy the 5th and 6th places in PSL 8 table.

Lahore, however, has played 2 matches while Quetta has played in one more, but both teams are on a one-game losing skid. Qalandars lost their previous match to the Kings while the Gladiators were beaten by Zalmi last night.

Neither side will be happy with a loss as it can severely restrict their chances of making the next stage of the competition already.

How to watch Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars?

Ten Sports, PTV Sports, and A Sports will broadcast the game live in Pakistan.

Live streaming is available on Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.

