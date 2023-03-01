Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8 will resume after a day’s break with an all-important encounter between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi.

Both teams are vying for the fourth spot in the PSL 8 table and tonight’s match could decide who goes home and who makes the final four.

Here is all you need to know for what promises to be a scintillating contest between the two sides.

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi head-to-head in PSL:

Zalmi leads their head-to-head by 13 games to 5 which includes an ongoing win streak of 5 consecutive matches going back to June 15th 2021.

Zalmi also got the better of tonight’s opponent in their previous fixture in PSL 8.

When and Where will the match take place?

The PSL 8 action finally comes to Rawalpindi with Pindi Cricket Stadium hosting this match at 7:00 PM (PKT).

Players to watch:

Both teams will rely on their batting prowess to get the job done.

Babar Azam remains crucial for Zalmi and so do Mohammad Haris and Saim Ayub who will be asked to contribute significantly to the score.

For the Kings, they will need to replace James Vince’s production so the onus will be on Matthew Wade and the newcomer Adam Rossington.

Imad Wasim remains the key with both the bat and the ball while Tabraiz Shamsi will look to continue bamboozling batters for another game just like he did to Multan Sultans.

Form:

The Kings are Zalmi will meet with vastly different fortunes.

Zalmi is on a two-match skid and has won just once since they beat the Kings in their opening fixture.

Imad Wasim’s side just toppled Multan Sultans in their previous game and also owns a win over the league-leading Lahore Qalandars which has rejuvenated their quest for a top-4 finish.

Whichever side loses tonight may very well bid their chances of reaching the playoff goodbye.

How to watch Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zami in PSL 8 tonight?

Ten Sports, PTV Sports, and A Sports will broadcast the game live in Pakistan.

Live streaming is available on Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.

