Pakistan Super League season 8 will cap its second double-header off tonight with a scintillating contest between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars.

The defending champions currently sit 3rd in the points table ahead of Zalmi who occupy the last playoff spot.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the contest.

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi head-to-head:

Zalmi has the upper hand when it comes to this rivalry which they lead 9 games to 6 but Qalandars have won the last 5 out of 6 matches that have been played between these two teams.

When and Where will the match take place?

Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the contest at 7:00 PM (PKT).

Players to watch:

Mirza Tahir Baig has stolen the limelight from Fakhar Zaman as Qalandars’ opener and will look to keep it going against Zalmi tonight. Sikandar Raza also scored some runs in the previous game and could be crucial for his side in both departments.

Sam Billings could also slot right into Qalandars’s batting lineup while in Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf they possess some serious bowling arsenal.

For Zalmi, Babar Azam remains as crucial as ever but he will some support from Dasun Shanaka, Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Saim Ayub against Lahore’s battery of excellent bowlers.

Form:

Zalmi is on a one-game skid and has lost two of its four matches this year by some very significant margins. They need a positive result tonight to bolster their chances of making the playoffs.

Qalandars, meanwhile, have won two of their three games in PSL 8 and are quickly finding their footing in the competition. With Rashid Khan back they will look for their second straight win to move up the table.