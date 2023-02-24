The thrilling action of the Pakistan Super League season 8 will continue tonight with Islamabad United taking on the Quetta Gladiators.

For Islamabad, it will be their second consecutive match after getting the better of Peshawar Zalmi to make huge leaps in the PSL 8 table. Quetta, meanwhile, will look to find a much-needed win.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the game.

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators head-to-head:

The Gladiators currently lead this rivalry 8 games to 7 but the recent momentum is with United who has won the last three of the four matches between the two sides.

When and Where will the match take place?

The match will be played at National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi at 7:00 PM (PKT).

Players to watch:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashed 62 runs in his first game in the PSL 8 and will be crucial for his side once again. Rassie van der Dussen is also in good nick while Asif Ali also flashed his abilities in the last game and will look to keep it going tonight.

Quetta Gladiators, in desperate need of some inspiration, will need Jason Roy and Martin Guptill to step up.

Muhammad Hasnain and Naseem Shah will have to shoulder their bowling load.

Form:

United are slowly building momentum for a serious push for the PSL 8 title. They have won two of their three matches this season with their only loss coming to the competition leaders Multan Sultans.

Quetta, meanwhile, is having another subpar year with their only win from 4 matches coming against fellow strugglers Karachi Kings. A loss tonight could end their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

How to watch Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators?

Ten Sports, PTV Sports, and A Sports will broadcast the game live in Pakistan.

Live streaming is available on Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.

For all things PSL visit here. For more on Quetta Gladiators visit here For more on Islmabad United visit here.