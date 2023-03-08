Peshawar Zalmi will look to safeguard their place in the playoffs of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8 when they take on Quetta Gladiators for a second time this season tonight.

The Gladiators, meanwhile, are still miraculously alive despite sitting at the bottom of the PSL 8 table but a loss tonight will end their chances of reaching the eliminator.

Quetta will also be without the services of their long-time captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.

With so much at stake for both teams, the contest between the two promises to be an interesting one.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the fixture.

Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL head-to-head:

Peshawar leads their head-to-head 12 games to 8 courtesy of a seven-game win streak which includes a win earlier this season as well.

When and where will the game take place?

Pindi Cricket Stadium will host the match at 7:00 PM (PKT).

Players to watch:

Babar Azam and Saim Ayub were on song in Peshawar’s game against Lahore yesterday and the duo will the crucial for their success once again.

Tom Cohler-Kadmore and Rovam Powell remain important in the power-hitting department while in Wahab Riaz and Azmatullah Omarzai, Zalmi have found a decent fast-bowling lineup.

Gladiators, meanwhile, will once again rely on Martin Guptill’s magic to get the job done once again while Mohammad Nawaz and Naseem Shah have also looked in decent touch in the past few games.

Form:

Both Zalmi and Quetta are coming off of wins in their previous game.

Zalmi has downed Kings and Qalandars in consecutive games while Quetta defeat Kings to break their 5-match losing streak in their previous game.

But the momentum and history are with Zalmi who are likely to win their 8th game against the Gladiators in a row.

How to watch Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi?

Ten Sports, PTV Sports, and A Sports will broadcast the game live in Pakistan.

Live streaming is available on Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.

