Pakistan Super League (PSL) will move a step closer to the playoffs of season 8 with another pivotal clash between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators in store tonight.

Qalandars, currently sitting atop the points table, will look to solidify their place with another win while the Gladiators will look to stave off elimination for at least one more game.

The implications of the result could be massive for each team, making it a must-watch contest.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the game.

Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars head-to-head in PSL:

Qalandars hold a slight edge in this rivalry, leading the category with 8 matches to 7.

The defending champions also got the better of Quetta in their previous match in PSL 8.

When and where will the game take place?

Lahore’s home ground, the Gaddafi Stadium, will host the contest at 7:00 PM (PKT).

Players to watch:

The usual suspects from each team will once again be pivotal for their side.

For Lahore, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Rashid Khan will once again look to lead with the ball while Sam Billings, Abdullah Shafique and the in-form Fakhar Zaman give them plenty of batting firepower.

Sikandar Raza and David Wiese also give them balance with their expertise in both bowling and batting departments.

Quetta, who have made several changes to their team, are looking for inspiration from somewhere with Will Smeed and Martin Guptill the likeliest names with the bat.

Mohammad Hasnain has been their best bowler but without any support from Naseem Shah, Qais Ahmed and Mohammed Nawaz he cannot be of many services.

Form:

Qalandars and Gladiators are on the opposite end of the spectrum at the moment.

Lahore has won three straight games while Quetta is on a three-game skid with their only win coming against Karachi Kings on February 18th.

Qalandars also hammered Gladiators by 63 runs when these two sides met last time in PSL 8, which does not raise much hope for their chances tonight as well.

A loss today could very well eliminate Quetta from contention for the playoff spot.

How to watch Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars?

Ten Sports, PTV Sports, and A Sports will broadcast the game live in Pakistan.

Live streaming is available on Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.

