Pakistan Super League season 8 will continue to go full tilt tonight with another blockbuster contest on offer as Peshawar Zalmi will take on Islamabad United.

The game could have major playoff implications for either side already as Zalmi currently sit 3rd in the points table while Islamabad is 5th.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the match.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United head-to-head:

In one of the most hotly contested rivalries in PSL history, both Zalmi and United share an equal win record.

Each side has won 9 contests out of the 18 times these two have met including in the playoffs.

When and Where will the match take place?

The match will be played at National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi at 7:00 PM (PKT).

Players to watch:

Colin Munro and Rassie van der Dussen will again be crucial for Islamabad’s batting lineup while Azam Khan remains as dangerous as any aggressive batter.

Shadab Khan may also have to play a role in both departments. Meanwhile, Abrar Ahmed could prove to be their trump card with the ball.

For Zalmi, Babar Azam and Mohammed Haris remain crucial at the top. Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Rovman Powell possess all the power in the world to supplement their team.

Zalmi also has Mujeeb Ur Rehman back and the Afghan spinner can break vital stands at any given stage.

Form:

Zalmi have won two of the three games they have played thus far in PSL 8 with their only loss coming to the table-topping Sultans.

United have only played two games this season winning one and losing their previous match to Sultans by a significant margin of 56 runs.

A win will do either side plenty of good but the two-time champions United will be more eager of the two sides to secure 2 valuable points.

How to watch Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United?

Ten Sports, PTV Sports, and A Sports will broadcast the game live in Pakistan.

Live streaming is available on Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.

