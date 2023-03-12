The group stage action of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8 will conclude for two more teams today with Islamabad United taking on Peshawar Zalmi in their last game.

Both United and Zalmi are guaranteed to be in the final four but Islamabad will be adamant about a win to usurp Multan Sultans for second place on the PSL 8 points table and avoid playing an eliminator.

Zalmi, on the other hand, will be hoping to break their losing streak ahead of the playoffs which should make for an action-packed match.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the game.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United PSL head-to-head record:

United have a slight edge in their head-to-head record with 10 match wins to 9 for Zalmi courtesy of their victory earlier this season.

When and Where will their match take place?

Pindi Cricket Stadium will host the game for the final time in PSL 8 at 2:00 PM (PKT).

Players to watch:

Rawalpindi’s playing surfaces have supported batting and seen scoring records broken with ease so the batter from both teams will be crucial once again.

Saim Ayub and Babar Azam have looked unstoppable as an opening pair for Zalmi and will be hoping to continue their forms going.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore remains as important as always while Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Wahab Riaz remain their best options with the ball for wickets.

Islamabad, meanwhile, will require Alex Hales, Colin Munro and Rahmanullah Gurbaz to lead the charge with the bat especially if Azam Khan misses the game while Shadab Khan and Faheem Ashraf will look to remain handy in both departments.

Mohammad Wasim and Fazalhaq Farooqi will have to get the job done with the ball.

Form:

Both Zalmi and United are coming off of losses.

United were beaten by Qalandars in their previous game so they will look to fix that today for their 4th win in 6 games to move ahead of the Sultans and into a qualifier.

Zalmi has won just two out of their previous five games and is on a two-game slide. Their losses to Quetta and Multan came despite scoring 240 and 242 runs respectively which could be a worrying trend.

Despite this all, Zalmi should be free of pressure as they have made the next round and will have to play a direct eliminator even with a win.

How to watch Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United?

Ten Sports, PTV Sports, and A Sports will broadcast the game live in Pakistan.

Live streaming is available on Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.

For all things PSL visit here. For more on Peshawar Zalmi visit here For Islmabad United visit here.