Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars will look to become the final challengers to Multan Sultans in PSL 8 when they face each other in Eliminator 2 tonight.

Qalandars are getting another shot at making the final after losing the Qualifier to the Sultans. At the same time, Zalmi overcame Islamabad United in Eliminator 1 last night to stand a chance of making another final.

Here is all you need to know about the virtual semifinal between the two sides.

Advertisement

Zalmi and Qalandars PSL Eliminator records:

Both Zalmi and Qalanadars have almost impeccable records when it comes to elimination games.

Zalmi now has 9 wins in 11 games in Eliminators (1 and 2) after getting the better of Islamabad last night while Qalandars have won each of their two contests in elimination games.

Where and when will the game take place?

Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the contest at 7:00 PM (PKT).

Advertisement

Form:

Qalandars and Zalmi are on opposite sides of the spectrum at the moment.

The defending champions have won just 2 of their last 5 matches with their most recent loss coming to Sultans in the qualifier.

Babar Azam’s men on the other hand have momentum on their side winning three of their last five games including two on the trot.

Advertisement

The two teams also split their games in PSL 8 which should mean an entertaining contest for the neutrals.

Players to watch:

Lahore will look to their stuttering batting lineup for some help while Zalmi will stick to the same formula which has worked in recent games.

The Qalandars’ batting lineup is due some runs with Fakhar Zaman, Sam Billings and Sikandar Raza all needing decent outings. Their bowling attack with Shaheen Afridi, Rashid Khan and Haris Rauf remains their main strength.

Advertisement

Zalmi will continue to rely on Saim Ayub and Babar Azam’s opening pairing while they have plenty of firepower in the lower order with Mohammad Haris, Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Jimmy Neesham.

Their bowling has come good as well in recent times with Aamer Jamal a real threat in both innings while Amatullah Omarzai and Salman Irshad are capable support providers.

Where to watch the Zalmi vs Qalandars PSL eliminator?

The match will be aired live on Ten Sports, PTV Sports, and A Sports in Pakistan while live streaming is available through Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.

Advertisement

For all things PSL visit here. For more on Peshawar Zalmi visit here For Islmabad United visit here.