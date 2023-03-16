Pakistan Super League will move a step closer to its grand finale with Peshawar Zalmi taking on Islamabad United in Eliminator 1 of PSL season 8.

The winner will go on to face Lahore Qalandars in a game tantamount to a semifinal who fell to Multan Sultans in the Qualifier.

Both United and Zalmi have blown hot and cold all season long which reflects in their 3rd and 4th finish in the final PSL 8 table.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the big game.

Zalmi and United PSL Eliminator record:

Both Zalmi and Untied have ample experience when it comes to playing eliminators.

United have appeared in 8 matches (both Eliminator 1s and 2s) while the Peshawar outfit has appeared in 10 games.

The Shadab Khan-led side has an equal amount of wins and losses with 4 each while Zalmi has fared much better in their past winning 8 of the 10 eliminators in their history.

Where and when will the game take place?

Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the contest at 7:00 PM (PKT).

Form:

Zalmi and United have each won three of their last five games coming into the contest.

United, however, is on a two-game losing streak with their losses on the trot to Qalandars and Zalmi in the group stage costing them a place in the top two.

Zalmi defeated United in their last game to split their PSL 8 fixtures 1-1.

Players to watch:

Wickets in Lahore tend to provide a better contest between the bat and the ball which should make every player a potential game-changer.

Zalmi will continue to rely on Saim Ayub and Babar Azam while Mohammad Harris being in form also gives them an edge.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore remains as important as ever while Wahab Riaz and Mujeeb Ul Rehman should get help from the wicket.

United, meanwhile, will need their big guns to fire.

Alex Hales, Colin Monroe and Rahmanullah Gurbaz have been lean for a while and need to do well tonight.

Shadab Khan and Faheem Ashraf remain important in both departments while Hasan Ali should be able to conjure something up if the wicket helps.

Where to watch the Zalmi vs United PSL eliminator?

The match will be aired live on Ten Sports, PTV Sports, and A Sports in Pakistan while live streaming is available through Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.

For all things PSL visit here. For more on Peshawar Zalmi visit here For Islmabad United visit here.