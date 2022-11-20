Season 8 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is off to a less-than-ideal start with the Pakistan Cricket Board unable to settle on the date of the draft which could face further delays.

The expected date for the draft was said to be November 18 however that has come and passed without any such event taking place with sources citing prior commitments from board members as the reason.

PCB is now reportedly mulling holding the anticipated event in Karachi on November 30th after foregoing plans to hold it in Peshawar, Bhurban and even Abu Dhabi.

However, further delays are expected in the draft process for the PSL 8 which could mean that teams will not be finalised until after the first week of December.

The team owners have laid the blame on the feet of the governing body of Pakistan Cricket terming the delays as mismanagement. All the top officials of some franchises may not be able to participate in the draft with their stand-ins expected to partake in the process.

PCB maintains that it will convey the details of the event when there is some news to disseminate on the matter.

Season 8 of the PSL will take place from February 9 to March 19 next year.

All six teams have already announced the list of retained players while all the players from foreign countries have already put their names forward for the draft.