PSL 7 to begin in January next year

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchisees have agreed that the seventh edition of the tournament will be held in January and February next year.

During a teleconference in which the PCB was represented by Chief Executive Wasim Khan, Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer, GM Commercial Imran Ahmed Khan and PSL Senior General Manager Operations Usman Wahla – the two parties also discussed a way forward in regards to the new commercial rights cycle and established a framework for rights evaluation and their subsequent sale.

The franchisees representatives who attended the meeting included: Salman Iqbal and Tariq Wasi (both Karachi Kings), Sameen Rana (Lahore Qalandars), Haider Azhar (Multan Sultans), Nadeem Omar (Quetta Gladiators), Nausherwan Effandi (Peshawar Zalmi) and Ali Naqvi (Islamabad United), said PCB in a statement.

PSL 7 will be staged in Pakistan and in front of our people: Mani

Following the successful completion of the Pakistan Super League 6 Tournament in June this year, PCB Chairman had said that the event felt incomplete without the fans.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said: “Fans are the essence and spirit of any sport. Without them, no event can be completely successful. The presence of the fans was missed by the PCB, players and all commercial partners, but the remaining 20 matches in Abu Dhabi were staged in unusual times and difficult circumstances.

“I assure the passionate Pakistan cricket supporters that the next edition of HBL Pakistan Super League in 2022 will be staged in Pakistan and in front of our people. Planning for next year’s event will start as early as July and by the final quarter of the year, I am hopeful that we may be able to share complete details with our fans so that they can start planning to attend the gathering of some of the most accomplished cricketers at one of the most followed cricket league tournaments.

“It was the fans’ overwhelming enthusiasm and support during the remaining eight HBL PSL fourth edition matches in 2019 that showcased a positive image of Pakistan. This was a catalyst for the PCB to convince Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to play Test matches in Pakistan for the first time in over a decade, followed by hosting the entire HBL PSL 2020 in Pakistan.

The 14 Karachi-leg matches of PSL 6 in February/March earlier this year at the National Stadium were held in front of crowds, but the remaining 20 matches in Abu Dhabi were staged in front of an empty Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium as per the UAE government instructions and policies around sport events during these Covid-19 times.

Abu Dhabi also brought a change to the fortunes of Multan Sultan, who completed a fairy-tale run when they came back from fifth position after the Karachi-leg to beat three-time finalists and 2017 champions Peshawar Zalmi by 47 runs.

