PSL 7: Quetta Gladiators’ Shahid Afridi contracts Covid-19

KARACHI – Former Pakistan team captain and Quetta Gladiators all-rounder Shahid Afridi tested positive for coronavirus, it emerged on Thursday.

He will quarantine at home in line with the protocol issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board and rejoined the team after seven days of quarantine and a negative Covid-19 test.

Afridi visited a hospital on Wednesday after seeking permission from the team management where he underwent the coronavirus test.

The star cricketer said that he will complete the required three-day quarantine period, after which he will join the team.

Earlier, he had asked the franchise management to excuse him from the bio-secure bubble due to personal and health issues.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/psl-2022-setback-to-kings-as-mohammad-amir-injures-ahead-of-clash-with-sultans/