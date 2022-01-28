PSL 7: Peshawar Zalmi opt to field first against Quetta Gladiators

KARACHI – Peshawar Zalmi have won the toss and decided to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators in the second match of the seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL 7) at the National Stadium in Karachi.

All-rounder Shoaib Malik will lead the Zalmi in today’s game as skipper Wahab Riaz and two other players – Kamran Akmal and Hazratullah Zazai – are currently in isolation after contracting COVID-19.

Sarfraz Ahmed is leading the Quetta Gladiators.

The two sides have established themselves as formidable rivals throughout the history of PSL.

