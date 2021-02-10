PSL 6 – Pakistan Observer becomes Karachi Kings’ print partner for sixth-straight year

KARACHI – Pakistan’s leading English newspaper Pakistan Observer has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the champions of Pakistan Super League season 5, Karachi Kings.

The MoU, which was signed on Wednesday, makes Pakistan Observer the official Print media partner of Karachi Kings owned by media mogul, Salman Iqbal, for the sixth consecutive time as both sides are collaborating since the first edition of the PSL.

On the occasion, Editor in Chief Pakistan Observer, Faisal Zahid Malik, appreciated the effort of the Karachi Kings owner for revival of country’s sports industry. He also said that the organization is proud to be partnering with Kings for the PSL 2021.

Pakistan Observer has also geared up to play its part in the celebration of cricket, said Malik.

The sixth edition of the PSL is all set to thrill the cricket lovers with some of the best players all over the world from February 20.