PSL 6: Multan Sultans set 177-run target for Karachi Kings

Multan Sultans on Thursday set a target of 177-run Karachi Kings in the 16th match of Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) sixth edition being played at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

A 68-run partnership between Sultans’ captain Mohammad Rizwan (29) and Riley Rossouw (44) helped the team to build a reasonable target for the defending champions.

Sohaib Maqsood made 31, while Khushdil Khan also played well as he made 44 runs to help team put a competitive score on the board.

For Kings, skipper Imad Wasim took one wicket while Thisara Perear claimed two wickets.

Earlier today, Kings won the toss and decided to field first against Sultans.

This is the second match between the two sides as they first faced off in Karachi in the first leg of the tournament.

Squads:

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim, Martin Guptil, Babar Azam, Mohammad Aamir, Thisara Perera, Amir Yamin, Chadwick Walton, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Muhammad Ilyas, Zeeshan Malik, Danish Aziz, Najeebullah Zadran, Arshad Iqbal, Qasim Akram, Abbas Afridi, Noor Ahmed and Mohammad Haris.

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan, Rilee Rossouw, Shimron Hetmyer, Sohail Tanveer, Imran Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shahn Masood, Johnson Charles, Usman Qadir, Sohail Khan, Suhaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shahnawaz Dahani, Muhammad Umar, Imran Khan snr. Blessing Muzarabani, Asif Afridi, Waseem Mohammad and Hammad Azam.