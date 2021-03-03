Gladiators win first match of ongoing PSL 6 by defeating Sultans

KARACHI – Quetta Gladiators Wednesday managed to overcome their losing streak as they won the first match of the ongoing sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Gladiators won the match by 22 runs against Multan Sultans, who were all out at 157 while chasing a target of 177 runs, at National Stadium Karachi.

Earlier today, Sultans won the toss and decided to bowl first against Gladiators.

The Quetta team took a solid start as Usman made 81 runs off 50 balls before being fallen prey to the bowling of Imran Tahir. The other player of the opening pair, Saim Ayub, made 23 runs.

The rest of the team including skipper Sarfraz Ahmad could not get enough in the match.

SQUADS:

Quetta Gladiators: Anwar Ali, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Zahid Mahmood, Dale Steyn, Tom Banton, Usman Khan Shinwari, Cameron Delport, Qais Ahmad, Abdul Nasir, Saim Ayub, Arish Ali Khan, Usman Khan, Faf du Plessis

Multan Sultans: Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, James Vince, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Chris Lynn, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaib Ullah, Adam Lyth, Shahnawaz Dhani, Muhammad Umar, Imran Khan Sr