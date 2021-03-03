PSL 6, Match 13 — Karachi Kings rout Peshawar Zalmi by six wickets

KARACHI – Karachi Kings Wednesday defeated Peshawar Zalmi by six wickets in match 13 of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 at National Stadium.

To watch the match live, click here.

PTV Sports and Geo Super will be shown live stream PSL’s sixth edition.

Cricket fans can get live score and live updates of the entire tournament on Pakistan Observer website.

The Zalmi had lost their season opener against Lahore Qalandars but were able to bounce back as Peshawar chased 194 and 199 against Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators. They also defeated Islamabad United convincingly to get on top of the table.

Meanwhile, defending champions Karachi Kings are in fourth place after the team won two out of their first four games in PSL 2021.

The Kings had won their season opener against Quetta but lost their second game to Islamabad United. The team bounced back against Multan Sultans in their third game but had to face a defeat against arch-rivals Lahore Qalandars.