PSL 6: Gladiators fail to overcome losing streak as United win by 6 wickets

KARACHI – Quetta Gladiators faced the fourth defeat of the ongoing sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after they were outplayed by Islamabad United by 6 wickets in 12th match of the tournament.

Quetta Gladiators were earlier beaten by Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi.

Earlier today, United won the toss and decided to field first.

The Gladiators set a target of 157 runs for Islamabad United at the loss of seven wickets.

The opening pair could not give a good push as Saim Ayub and Cameraon Delport were sent to pavilion at 6 runs only.

Faf du Plessis also failed to bring the situation under control as his wicket was threw away by Hasan Ali at 17 runs.

However, Sarfraz Ahmad tried to put the team on his shoulder as he made 53 runs to give a surge to the score before he was sent to pavilion by Faheem Ashraf. Azam Khan made only four runs.

Ben Cutting (23) and Mohammad Nawaz (31) helped the team making a reasonable target of 157 runs.

The determined United players achieved the target in 17 overs as team’s top batting order took a good start.

The match was suspended yesterday after Fawad Ahmed, a player of Islamabad United, tested positive for coronavirus.

SQUADS:

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Asif Ali, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Musa Khan, Shadab Khan, Zafar Gohar, Hassan Ali, Paul Stirling, Lewis Gregory, Phil Salt, Rohail Nazir, Ali Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Zeeshan Zameer

Quetta Gladiators: Anwar Ali, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Zahid Mahmood, Dale Steyn, Tom Banton, Usman Khan Shinwari, Cameron Delport, Qais Ahmad, Abdul Nasir, Saim Ayub, Arish Ali Khan, Usman Khan, Faf du Plessis, Dale Steyn.