PSL 6 anthem sparks hilarious memes fest on Twitter as fans not happy

Pakistan Super League (PSL) anthem “Groove Mera” for sixth edition has been released but it has proved a fodder for memes flooding on Twitter.
PSL 6 anthem “refers to the swing and feel of the movements of cricketers,” said the Pakistan Cricket Board in a statement while launching the song that features Aima Baig, Naseebo Lal, and Young Stunners.
But the cricket fans have expressed disappointment on PSL 6 as they did when Asim Azhar’s “Tayyar Hai” for PSL 5 was released.
Here are some reactions on PSL 6 song;
Psl fans after hearing the #psl6anthem pic.twitter.com/wFtqQlGB46
— Sia ✨ (@Sariyal_here) February 6, 2021
Even the Bhola Record song is better than this #psl6anthem pic.twitter.com/UbKsV5FR3V
— JahanZaib (@JahanZaibb_) February 6, 2021
Psl anthem 6 hits different when it's on mute.😍#psl6anthem pic.twitter.com/2nEP4bdzPT
— Shahzeb Anwar 🇵🇰 (@ShahzebSayss) February 6, 2021
Pakistani awan to Naseebo lal, aima baig and youngstunner after hearing PSL anthem#PSL6 #psl6anthem pic.twitter.com/u0fvH0KCs1
— Malik (@Awais___6) February 6, 2021
After public ki lantain …
Psl anthem 6 team be like :#psl6anthem pic.twitter.com/yKueCgBDMm
— Laila Khan Malezai (@LMalezai) February 6, 2021
Me & my friend trying to understand the lyrics of #psl6anthem . pic.twitter.com/RvB64JRExK
— Sibghat Ullah(Cimba🐯) (@ThoraHannsPagly) February 6, 2021