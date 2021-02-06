PSL 6 anthem sparks hilarious memes fest on Twitter as fans not happy

Pakistan Super League (PSL) anthem “Groove Mera” for sixth edition has been released but it has proved a fodder for memes flooding on Twitter.

PSL 6 anthem “refers to the swing and feel of the movements of cricketers,” said the Pakistan Cricket Board in a statement while launching the song that features Aima Baig, Naseebo Lal, and Young Stunners.

But the cricket fans have expressed disappointment on PSL 6 as they did when Asim Azhar’s “Tayyar Hai” for PSL 5 was released.

Here are some reactions on PSL 6 song;

