PSL 6 anthem sparks hilarious memes fest on Twitter as fans not happy

Pakistan Super League (PSL) anthem “Groove Mera” for sixth edition has been released but it has proved a fodder for memes flooding on Twitter.

PSL 6 anthem “refers to the swing and feel of the movements of cricketers,” said the Pakistan Cricket Board in a statement while launching the song that features Aima Baig, Naseebo Lal, and Young Stunners.

But the cricket fans have expressed disappointment on PSL 6 as they did when Asim Azhar’s “Tayyar Hai” for PSL 5 was released.

Here are some reactions on PSL 6 song;

Even the Bhola Record song is better than this #psl6anthem pic.twitter.com/UbKsV5FR3V — JahanZaib (@JahanZaibb_) February 6, 2021

Psl anthem 6 hits different when it's on mute.😍#psl6anthem pic.twitter.com/2nEP4bdzPT — Shahzeb Anwar 🇵🇰 (@ShahzebSayss) February 6, 2021

Pakistani awan to Naseebo lal, aima baig and youngstunner after hearing PSL anthem#PSL6 #psl6anthem pic.twitter.com/u0fvH0KCs1 — Malik (@Awais___6) February 6, 2021

Psl anthem 6 team be like :#psl6anthem pic.twitter.com/yKueCgBDMm — Laila Khan Malezai (@LMalezai) February 6, 2021