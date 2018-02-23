PSL 3 will bring more talented players to fore: Mickey

Dubai

Pakistan coach Head Mickey Arthur believes Pakistan Super League 3 (PSL) will bring more talented players to fore that will feature in the 2019 World Cup squad.

Mickey said the first PSL edition unearthed Hasan Ali whilst the second edition brought to light the talent of Shadab Khan.

“I am hoping that PSL 3 will unearth another 2 players to stand up and be part of our future,” Pakpassion.net quoted him as saying .

Mickey, who is the head coach for PSL team Karachi Kings, said he would like the new players to do two things that will get them to play for Pakistan. “If you are a bowler, you have got to be fielding properly. Similarly, if you are a batsman, you have to be good in the field as well. That is how we win games,” he said.

Speaking about skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, he said he will be fine with captaining Pakistan in all three formats. “Sarfraz is a captain who leads by example which is very good and can handle captaincy in all three formats without a problem and can go from strength to strength,” he said.

Talking about replacements for Younis Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq, Mickey said we need to find batsmen to replace Younis and Misbah but it is not that easy.

“How can we find a replacement for 15,000 Test runs just like that? We have Asad Shafiq and also Azhar Ali who is an outstanding player and one of the best batsmen in Test cricket at the moment. We need more guys who can do the job for us in the same way as Misbah and Younis did before,” he said.—AFP