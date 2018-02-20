PSL 3 trophy to be unveiled in Dubai today

Lahore

The wait for the third edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is almost over: before the cricketing action gets underway from February 22, a ceremony to unveil the glittering winners’ trophy will be held in Dubai on Tuesday (today).

The silverware for the tournament will be unveiled to the public at the Dubai International Stadium. According to sources, the trophy will be brought to the venue via a helicopter, from where it will be received by the captains of the PSL teams.

Defending champions Peshawar Zalmi skipper Darren Sammy will then carry the trophy to the ceremony.

The event will be attended by the managements and owners of the PSL franchises, along with top officials from the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The opening ceremony for the tournament will be held on February 22, ahead of the first match between Peshawar Zalmi and debutants Multan Sultans.

Meanwhile, Young gun Shaheen Shah Afridi cannot wait to play for Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) third edition starting this week.

The 17-year-old speedster, who is in Dubai training with the squad, said he is happy and proud to be a part of Lahore Qalandars.

“It’s a wonderful team, it has such big names. It’s fun sharing the dressing room with them,” said Afridi, who impressed the world with his 12 wickets in the recently concluded Under-19 Cricket World Cup in New Zealand.

“We are training hard. I am getting to learn a lot,” he added.—Agencies