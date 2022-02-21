PSL 2022: Sultans outclass United by six wickets

Even though Multan Sultans defeated Islamabad United by six wickets, the Mohammad Rizwan-led side’s slow innings ensured that their opponent make it to the playoffs in the 29th match of the ongoing seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Multan was given a 106-run target by United after skipper Asif Ali elected to bat first after the toss. Going in the match, Islamabad United needed to win the game if they wanted to make it to the playoffs easily.

However, Quetta’s win over Karachi Kings by 23 runs had tipped the odds in United’s favour. The Asif Ali-led side needed to ensure that Sultans do not reach the target in 3.5 overs — a goal which they achieved.

Sultans needed one player to stand till the end, as the pitch was difficult to bat at. Skipper Mohammad Rizwan re-mained not out to complete the chase.

Sultans lost Shan Masood (4) and Amir Azmat (4) in the third over with the space of four balls. While Kushdil Shah also went cheaply for two runs in the fifth over.

In the eighth over, Tim David also went to the pavilion putting Sultans at 43/4. However, Rizwan dug in deep with David Willey to take Sultans past the finishing line in the 18th over.

Rizwan ended the innings with a six and remained not out on 51 while Willey also stayed till the end with his 28 runs.

For Islamabad, Liam Dawson picked three wickets while Zahid Mahmood picked one wicket.

Earlier, a masterclass from the Multan Sultans helped their side restrict Islamabad United at 105 runs for the loss of 7 wickets.

United made a slow start to their innings and lost Mohammad Huraira and Dawson within the powerplay. Huraira was dismissed by Asif Afridi in the third over, while Willey removed Dawson in the sixth over.

By the time the powerplay ended United had made 41 and lost two wickets.

Sultans continued mounting pressure on the United batters and by the halfway of the innings they were 49/3.

In the next five overs, Sultans bowlers dismissed Azam Khan, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz to further dent the United’s innings. All three batsmen were dismissed in single figures with United reaching 70/6 by the 15th over.