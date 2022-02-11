PSL 2022: Erin Holland all praises to traditional truck-style commentary box in Lahore

LAHORE – Australian cricket presenter Erin Holland fell in love with the intricately decorated commentary box built at the Gaddafi Stadium for the Lahore-leg of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The commentary box has been given the shape of truck and decorated with floral ornaments and butterfly. It depicts Pakistan’s Traditional truck art, which brings color and splashed designs together.

Holland seems to be fallen in love with the eye-popping box at the first sight as she termed it the “prettiest” one.

Sharing charming photos while standing aside the commentary box, she wrote: “Welcome to #Lahore .. & the prettiest commentary box I ever did see!”

Erin has been regularly sharing her stunning pictures and snippets from PSL matches on social media and everybody love it.

On the last of the PSL’s Karachi leg, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared the picture of the star-presenter holding a banner at the National Stadium Karachi.

“Thank you Karachi,” the banner reads.