PSL 2021 – Karachi Kings beat Quetta Gladiators in opener match

KARACHI – Karachi Kings with high spirits on Saturday defeated Quetta Gladiators in first match of the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) sixth edition at Karachi’s National Stadium.

Quetta Gladiators have set a target of 122 runs for Karachi Kings after the latter’s bowling line displayed impressive skills, restricting the rival team from building a huge target.

Kings achieved the target easily with seven wickets in hand in 13.5 overs.

Kings’ batsman Joe Clarke smashed 46 off 23 balls with six 4s and three 6s while Babar Azam made 24 runs before it was caught out by Sarfraz on Mohammad Hasnain’s ball.

Sharjeel Khan scored four runs while Mohammad Nabi made unbeaten 30 runs, finishing the game in 13.5 overs.

Earlier, Kings, the defending champion, won the toss and decided to field first against Gladiators.

Six teams including Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi, Lahore Qalandars, and Multan Sultans will contest for the PSL sixth edition.

A total of thirty-four matches will be played among these teams. Twenty matches will be played in Karachi while fourteen matches will be played in Lahore.

2016 – Islamabad United

2017 – Peshawar Zalmi

2018 – Islamabad United

2019 – Quetta Gladiators

2020 – Karachi Kings

2021 – ❓ Who will win the #PSL trophy this year? 🏆 📷 @TheRealPCB pic.twitter.com/AVFBVhphD4 — ICC (@ICC) February 20, 2021

The final of the month-long event will be played at Qaddafi Stadium in Lahore on the 22nd of next month.

Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi skipper has been ruled out of their first PSL match against Lahore Qalandars as he and Head Coach Darren Sammy were isolated after they broke coronavirus protocols and had “mistakenly” met team owner Javed Afridi during a practice session on Friday evening.

Match Timings

As per the latest Pakistan Super League 2021 schedule, the day matches will start from 2:00 PM PST while the evening matches from 7:00 PM PST.

Match Venues

All the Pakistan Super League 2021 matches will be held at two venues – National Stadium in Karachi and Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Which TV channel will broadcast PSL in Pakistan?

The Pakistan Super League 2021 matches can be watched on PTV Sports, GEO Super in Pakistan.

Where can you live stream PSL 2021?

The Pakistan Super League 2021 matches can be live-streamed on Geo Super and Pakistan Observer website.

Squads

A total of six teams are going to play in the Pakistan Super League 2021 including Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans, Quetta Gladiators, Lahore Qalandars, and Peshawar Zalmi.

Islamabad United: Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Shadab Khan, Zafar Gohar, Ahmed Saifi, Abdullah, Alex Hales, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Chris Jordon, Colin Munro, Faheem Ashraf, Lewis Gregory, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Musa Khan, Phil Salt, Rohail Nazir, Reece Topley, Iftikhar Ahmed

Karachi Kings: Mohammad Nabi, Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Chadwick Walton, Dan Christian, Danish Aziz, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Ilyas, Noor Ahmed, Sharjeel Khan, Qasim Akram, Waqas Maqsood, Zeeshan Malik, Joe Clarke, Mohammad Amir

Lahore Qalandars: Joe Denly, Samit Patel, Ahmed Danyal, Ben Dunk, David Wiese, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Akhtar, Tom Abell, Salman Ali Agha, Zaid Alam, Zeeshan Ashraf

Multan Sultans: Rilee Rossouw, Shahnawaz Dhani, Shan Masood, Adam Lyth, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Lynn, Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Snr, James Vince, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Umar, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir

Peshawar Zalmi: Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Ravi Bopara, Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, David Miller, Haider Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Liam Livingstone, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran, Saqib Mahmood, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Umaid Asif, Wahab Riaz

Quetta Gladiators: Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Abdul Nasir, Anwar Ali, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Cameron Delport, Chris Gayle, Dale Steyn, Mohammad Hasnain, Qais Ahmed, Saim Ayub, Sarfaraz Ahmed Tom Banton, Usman Khan, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood.