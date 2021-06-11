PSL 2021 – Islamabad United win toss, opt bowling against Quetta Gladiators

Islamabad United have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators in the 18th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL)’s sixth edition at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday.

Shadab Khan-led United team eyes to win the match after facing defeat in the opening match of the second leg of the league.

Lahore Qalandars had trounced Islamabad United after chasing the 144-run target in last ball thriller on Wednesday.

On the other hand, the Quetta Gladiators are at the bottom of the point table in PSL 2021. They have won only one of their first five matches before the tournament was suspended due to COVID-19.

Squads:

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Abdul Nasir, Andre Russell (partially available), Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Hassan Khan, Jack Wildermuth, Jake Weatherald, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood and Zahir Khan.

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan ©, Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Brandon King, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Umar Amin, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar and Zeeshan Zameer.