PSL 2021: Islamabad United win toss, elect to field first against Karachi Kings

Islamabad United have elected to field first after winning the toss against Karachi Kings in match number 22 of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League being played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium today (Monday).

With two consecutive victories in previous matches of Abu Dhabi-leg of the tournament, Islamabad team eyes to win the match against former champions Karachi Kings.

Islamabad United had suffered a defeat while played against Lahore Qalandars since the tournament resumed last week.

Karachi Kings are at 4th place on the points table as they are struggling to make a comeback.

Squads

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Brandon King, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Umar Amin, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar and Zeeshan Zameer

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (c), Abbas Afridi, Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton, Danish Aziz, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Haris, Thisara Perera, Najeebullah Zadran, Noor Ahmed, Qasim Akram, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood and Zeeshan Malik

