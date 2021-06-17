PSL 2021: Islamabad United overpower Peshawar Zalmi in record-breaking game

Islamabad United defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 18 runs after the latter failed to chase down the highest-ever target of 248-run in the history of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Thursday.

Zalmi suffered an early loss after Hazratullah Zazai was dismissed for zero and Imamul Haq for 7 runs by a superb display of bowling by Akif Javed.

With efforts by Kamran Akmal (53) and Shoaib Malik (68), the team tried to give a tough time to Islamabad but they managed to make 232 runs in 20 overs.

Islamabad smashed the highest score in domestic T20 tournament in the history of Pakistan with a lead role by opener Usman Khawaja, who made superb 105 runs and remained not out till last ball of the 20-over match.

Zalmi could remove only two players – Colin Munor (48) and Asif Ali (43) – as the bowlers could not perform well in the innings.

United have cemented the top spot on the score board by winning six matches out of total played eight games. On the other hand, Zalmi stand at second place after winning five matches out of nine.

Squads

Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Usman Khawaja (capt), Brandon King, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), Hasan Ali, Zafar Gohar, Fawad Ahmed, Akif Javed

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Imam-ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Abrar Ahmed, Wahab Riaz (capt), Umaid Asif, Waqar Salamkheil, Sameen Gul