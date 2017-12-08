PSL 2018 League starts Feb 22, final to be played on March 25

Karachi

The third edition of action-packed Pakistan Super League (PSL) will commence on February 22 with the opening encounter between defending champion Peshawar Zalmi and new en-trants Multan Sultans.

The official scheduled of PSL 3 announced by PCB on Thursday also confirmed that the final of Pakistan Super League 2018 will be played in Karachi on March 25.

“PSL 3 will kick start with a glittering opening ceremony at the Dubai International Stadium fol-lowed by a star-studded Peshawar Zalmi taking on league debutants Multan Sultans, on 22nd Feb,” said PCB.

“Teams will play twice against each other before the top four teams qualify for the play-off stage. Fans will get a chance to see their favourite stars in a total of 34 games played across four venues,” the state-ment added.

According to the PCB, all league games along with the first play-off are scheduled to take place in Du-bai and Sharjah.

“Efforts are underway to stage two play-off games in Lahore followed by what would be a historic PSL final in Karachi,” the PCB statement added. Chairman PCB Najam Sethi hoped that the third edition of PSL will reach new heights of success.

“Pakistan Super League has grown to become a great platform for us to showcase Pakistani cricket-ing talent across the world. I am confident that fans will come to the stadiums in great numbers and that they will tune into our high-quality HBL PSL broadcast on TV and digital platforms,” said Najam Sethi.